FEATURE-To grow cheap marijuana, Italy calls in the army

* Imported medical marijuana now costs about 38 euros per
gramme
* Military compound to start growing cannabis next year
* Drug stigma in Catholic country may keep number of users
low
By Steve Scherer
ROVIGO, Italy, Oct 12 Italy legalised marijuana
for medical use last year, but the high cost of buying legal pot
in a pharmacy meant few people signed up. Now, the government
has found a solution: get the army to grow it.
Starting next year, a high-security lab in a military
compound in Florence will grow cannabis for Italy's health care
system in an experiment the government says could bring safe,
legal and affordable marijuana to suffering patients.
The new army supply should allow the government to lower the
price for consumers, who now have to pay up to 10 times as much
at a pharmacy for marijuana officially imported from Holland as
they might for a bag on the street from a local drug dealer.
Regional health authorities are expected to offer it to
qualified patients cheaply or for free, helping to put
mafia-linked drug dealers out of business. But whether large
numbers sign up will depend on cultural factors in a Catholic
country with an historic stigma against drugs.
About 60 km (40 miles) from Venice, Italy's top cannabis
expert, agricultural scientist Gianpaolo Grassi, is trying to
grow the perfect pot plant on his 70-hectare research farm, the
only place in the country authorised to grow marijuana outdoors
with more than 0.2 percent of the psyochactive chemical THC.
His breeds, also blooming indoors under powerful lamps and
behind armoured doors, are expected to be grown in the Florence
military lab, which already produces so-called "orphan drugs" to
treat rare diseases.
The powerful odour from flowers in full bloom permeates the
air at Grassi's farm. A 10-foot high, barbed wire-crowned fence
surrounds the fields, and video cameras peer along the
perimeter. The sophisticated system was installed a few years
ago to keep out thieves who raided the farm and slashed the
walls of the greenhouses to steal the plants. "All kids,"
chuckles Grassi.
Until the 1960s, this was hemp country, where a variant of
cannabis was grown for centuries to make rope, cloth and paper.
The 57-year-old researcher fondly recalls the hemp fields of
his youth. Later as a scientist he became fascinated with the
versatility of the plant.
Since 2002 Grassi has experimented with about 330 different
strains of medical-grade cannabis, which for millennia was used
to treat pain and illness until being outlawed in most of the
world in the 20th century.
For now, the military pot plan is still defined as a "pilot
project", with details on who will qualify for treatment still
to be defined.
Italian officials have made very clear that they don't plan
to follow in the footsteps of the United States, where medical
marijuana laws have been followed by full-blown legalisation of
pot in some states, including for recreational use.
Italy wants to make sure that "curing sick people does not
become an excuse to expand the use of the substance", said
Senator Carlo Giovanardi, an outspoken Catholic anti-drug
campaigner. Legalisation, he added, would lead to "a society of
zombies."
FREE POT
Because of the bureaucracy of obtaining import permission,
ensuring purity and overseeing sale, legal cannabis from Holland
now costs about 38 euros a gramme in Italian pharmacies,
compared to as low as 5 euros for illegal pot on the street.
Even when a doctor prescribes it, the state does not cover
the cost, which could run to around 1,000 euros ($1,200) a month
for a typical patient. As a result, when legalised medical
marijuana arrived last year, only a few dozen people signed up.
Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said that should change
once the military production begins. The army should be able to
produce marijuana at a high enough standard to satisfy
regulators for less than half the cost of importing it, allowing
the government to offer it to patients at subsidised prices.
At a news conference last month announcing the army project,
the minister said it would be up to Italy's regional
governments, which manage the federal healthcare system, to
decide how much to charge patients. So far, about half of
Italy's 20 regions have pledged to provide it for free.
There are no official estimates of how many people may end
up taking medical marijuana in Italy once it becomes free, or
cheap enough to compete with illegal pot. If everyone who could
benefit from it signed up, the number could be in the millions,
according to Grassi, the researcher.
Yet some aren't so sure that the stigma of taking a drug has
worn off. Francesco Crestani, an anaesthesiologist and president
of Italy's Association for Therapeutic Cannabis, predicts the
takers to be in the thousands, because of caution within the
medical community and because marijuana is generally prescribed
only after a patient fails to respond to other medicines.
Medical marijuana is a controversial idea in a country where
the Catholic Church has powerful influence and preaches against
drugs. Only in recent years, for example, have doctors warmed to
prescribing opiates, and Italy still uses fewer opiate-based
drugs than most European countries.
Cannabis "is a very effective medicine, but since it's also
a drug... there's always fear to use it," said Umberto Veronesi,
a former health minister and one of Italy's top cancer
physicians. "The same thing happened with morphine, which for
years no one would prescribe for the poor patients who were
suffering terribly."
Laws against marijuana in Italy are severe, with selling or
growing it a crime that could lead to imprisonment. Pope Francis
has spoken out against "every type of drug use", including pot.
LOGICAL SOLUTION
Grassi, the agricultural expert, said putting marijuana
production under military security was a "logical solution" to
the political problem. "Some political decisions are tied to
country's Catholic mentality... This makes growing
medical cannabis agreeable for everyone."
His work should benefit people like 36-year-old clothing
designer Elisa Bertero, who has a prescription to take medical
marijuana to relieve her fibromyalgia, a syndrome that causes
body-wide pain in joints, muscles, and tendons.
Bertero said she tried many medicines to seek to alleviate
her pain when the condition began four years ago. None worked.
So after doing online research, she tried cannabis on her own as
"an experiment", and it was so effective she never stopped.
But Bertero said she then ran into resistance by some 10
doctors who were unwilling to prescribe marijuana even though it
was legal as of last year. Eventually she went to
anaesthesiologist Crestani, who examined her, listened to her
story, and prescribed cannabis.
"For a long time I took it every day. It was the only thing
that allowed me to get out of bed in the morning," said Bertero.
She now takes it only a few days a week, making marijuana tea in
the morning or inhaling with a vaporiser in the evening.
Bertero says that while cannabis makes her feel "happy and
light", it does not get in the way of her work measuring,
cutting and sewing garments. Sometimes she even pays the
official cost of 38 euros per gramme, even though it is so much
cheaper on the street.
"When I have the money, I buy it from the pharmacy," Bertero
says. "But since I'm not a millionaire, I often arrange to buy
it for 5 euros a gramme."
(Editing by Alessandra Galloni and Peter Graff)