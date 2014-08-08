UK watchdog bans short selling in Monte Dei Paschi, Tod's

BRIEF-Fusion secures $2.1 million, five year contract to provide single source cloud solutions to leading midwestern and southeastern health system
April 20 Fusion Telecommunications International Inc
LONDON Aug 8 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday it has banned short-selling in shares of Italy's Banca Monte Dei Paschi and Italian shoemaker Tod's, following similar action by Italy's regulator Consob.
The FCA said the two bans are in place until 11:59 p.m. (2259 GMT) on Aug. 11.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Erica Billingham)
April 20 Fusion Telecommunications International Inc
* Fronsac REIT- May sell up to 10.2 million units at a price of $0.49 per offering unit
* Says public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $16.84per share