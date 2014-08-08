版本:
UK watchdog bans short selling in Monte Dei Paschi, Tod's

LONDON Aug 8 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday it has banned short-selling in shares of Italy's Banca Monte Dei Paschi and Italian shoemaker Tod's, following similar action by Italy's regulator Consob.

The FCA said the two bans are in place until 11:59 p.m. (2259 GMT) on Aug. 11.

