Italian Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 18

MILAN Oct 18 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Tuesday.
UNICREDIT
The board of UniCredit meets on Tuesday as Italy's biggest
bank by assets weighs options to shore up its capital position
ahead of an EU summit that is expected to include a plan to
recapitalise the region's banks.
BANCA POPOLARE MILANO
The head of Italian private equity fund Investindustrial
said on Monday he is ready to invest up to 150 million euros in
Banca Popolare di Milano as the campaign to take charge of the
co-operative bank gathers pace.
CIR
Adjusted core earnings at Sorgenia, CIR's energy unit, rose
18.7 percent in the first nine months of the y`ear as the
benefits of additional capacity offset unfavourable market
trends.
* AUTOGRILL
Autogrill could open the capital of its Spain-based duty
free division, Aldeasa, the company's chairman Gilberto Benetton
said, according to Tuesday's Sole 24 Ore.
"We have 100 percent of the company today, we could well
keep the majority, like 60 percent, and use the remaining 40
percent to let a new important shareholder enter with a swap,"
Benetton said in Madrid on Monday, according to the business
daily.
Lagardere , Dufry and Nuance compete with
Aldeasa.
* 3 ITALIA
Hutchison Whampoa < 0013.HK > does not plan to sell
its Italian telecoms unit 3 Italia, the managing director of the
Hong Kong-listed conglomerate told Corriere della Sera on
Tuesday.
