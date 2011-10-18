Italian Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 18

MILAN Oct 18 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

UNICREDIT

The board of UniCredit meets on Tuesday as Italy's biggest bank by assets weighs options to shore up its capital position ahead of an EU summit that is expected to include a plan to recapitalise the region's banks.

BANCA POPOLARE MILANO

The head of Italian private equity fund Investindustrial said on Monday he is ready to invest up to 150 million euros in Banca Popolare di Milano as the campaign to take charge of the co-operative bank gathers pace.

CIR

Adjusted core earnings at Sorgenia, CIR's energy unit, rose 18.7 percent in the first nine months of the y`ear as the benefits of additional capacity offset unfavourable market trends.

* AUTOGRILL

Autogrill could open the capital of its Spain-based duty free division, Aldeasa, the company's chairman Gilberto Benetton said, according to Tuesday's Sole 24 Ore.

"We have 100 percent of the company today, we could well keep the majority, like 60 percent, and use the remaining 40 percent to let a new important shareholder enter with a swap," Benetton said in Madrid on Monday, according to the business daily.

Lagardere , Dufry and Nuance compete with Aldeasa.

* 3 ITALIA

Hutchison Whampoa < 0013.HK > does not plan to sell its Italian telecoms unit 3 Italia, the managing director of the Hong Kong-listed conglomerate told Corriere della Sera on Tuesday.

