UPDATE 1-Italian police seize $20 mln at Merrill Lynch in fraud probe

ROME/MILAN, Oct 3 Italy's financial police have
seized 15 million euros ($20.4 million) from Bank of America
Merrill Lynch as part of a probe into alleged fraud
involving derivative contracts with the city of Verona, the
police said on Thursday.
The seizure, which took place at the bank's Milan
headquarters, was ordered by Verona prosecutors, a police
spokesman said.
"The seizure ... is linked to allegations of hidden
commissions in the underwriting of derivative contracts dating
back to 2007," a source at the tax police in Verona told
Reuters.
The overall amount of the contracts in question was 256
million euros, the source added.
Merrill Lynch, which was bought by Bank of America in 2009,
declined immediate comment.
A lawyer for the city of Verona said the city council was
ready to reach a settlement with the U.S. bank.
"The administration is ready to seek a negotiated settlement
with the counterparty to better safeguard the financial position
of the city regardless of future legal developments in the
criminal case," Tommaso Iaquinta told Reuters.
The city reached an out-of-court settlement with Italian
lender UniCredit on derivative contracts earlier this
year.
The seizure is the latest in a series of disputes over
derivatives deals between cash-strapped Italian local
authorities and banks they accuse of not being transparent in
their dealings.
In June Italian region Piedmont reached a settlement with
Merrill Lynch over two derivative contracts worth about 1.8
billion euros.
In December 2012, an Italian court found Deutsche Bank
, Depfa Bank, JP Morgan and UBS
guilty of fraud for mis-selling derivatives to the city of
Milan. The banks have denied any wrongdoing.