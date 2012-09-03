UPDATE 1-Coal mine occupation ends after Italy rules out shutdown

By Naomi O'Leary
ROME, Sept 3 Miners ended a week-long occupation
of Italy's only coal mine on Monday after the regional
government promised not to close it at the end of the year.
About 100 miners had blockaded themselves in a chamber 370
metres (1,200 feet) underground with explosives to demand that
the Carbosulcis mine on the island of Sardinia remain open.
"We have decided to abandon the occupation," miner Stefano
Meletti said.
Meletti, who made headlines last week when he slashed his
wrist on television during a news conference in the mine, said
workers were ready to take further "strong action" if their
demands were not satisfied.
After a meeting with local and regional government
representatives on Friday, the Industry Ministry said the mine,
which employs 500 people, would not close and authorities would
review a project to update it "to make it compatible with the
latest technology and make it economically sustainable".
The occupation became a symbol of Italy's struggling
industrial sector and prompted President Giorgio Napolitano to
express his sympathy for the miners as Prime Minister Mario
Monti's technocrat government strives to boost the economy
during its final months in power.
At the end of July, the Industry Ministry was mediating in
131 other disputes between companies seeking to cut jobs and
unions trying to preserve them, according to a ministry document
obtained by Reuters. With more than 163,000 jobs at stake, Rome
is likely to see more protests in coming months.
The future of an Alcoa aluminium plant in Sardinia is
another of the disputes the ministry is mediating. Alcoa began
shutting production on Saturday, threatening hundreds of jobs in
a region hard-hit by recession and with an unemployment rate of
15 percent.
Alcoa workers are going to be in Rome on Sept. 10, when
company management meets unions, the ministry and a possible
buyer, Switzerland's Glencore, who said last week it
was weighing a possible takeover of the plant.
The Carbosulcis mine, which was estimated to have 600
million metric tonnes of coal reserves in 2006 but has struggled
to stay financially viable, supplies coal for an electricity
plant run by energy giant Enel.
The mine, controlled by the regional government, was
occupied in 1995 when protesting workers stayed in a tunnel for
100 days.