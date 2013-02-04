Draghi informed of Monte Paschi doubts but not at fault - source

* Draghi didn't have responsibility for punishing Monte
Paschi
* BOI vigilance is slow but deliberate - senior source
* Says Monte Paschi vigilance did not fail, but would
welcome more powers
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Feb 4 Mario Draghi was informed of doubts
raised by Bank of Italy inspectors about the Monte dei Paschi
bank but had little control over what has been widely criticised
as ineffective oversight of the scandal-hit lender, a senior BoI
source told Reuters.
The roots of the corruption and derivatives scandal at Monte
dei Paschi all stem back to when Draghi, now president
of the European Central Bank, was chief of Italy's central bank
from 2006 to 2011.
The Bank of Italy (BoI) says it did everything in its powers
to oversee Monte Paschi, including forcing it to raise new
capital and applying behind the scenes pressure to force out its
executives, who left last year.
Last month, the BoI approved 3.9 billion euros ($5.3
billion) of state loans needed by the ailing Siena bank to shore
up its capital.
But the BoI, under Draghi's leadership, is under fire for
not acting faster to sanction those managers and make its doubts
public even though its inspectors had spotted the derivatives
contracts at the centre of the scandal back in mid-2010.
The criticism has come from Monte Paschi shareholders,
savers and politicians fired up by the campaign for a national
election this month, but also from some banking and regulation
experts.
However, the senior BoI source stressed that the decision on
launching a sanctions procedure, involving publicly blaming and
fining bank officials, does not depend on the BoI governor and
its five member executive board, but on the bank's inspectors
and then a series of lower committees.
"The inspectors are the only people responsible for
initiating a sanctions procedure so if they don't find anything
in the course of their inspection then it's not possible for the
top management to start the process," said the source, who asked
not to be named.
"We instruct the staff to be absolutely free from any
influence from us, to present exactly the case, so if a sanction
is decided then they present a proposal to the board and the
board decides on the actual implementation of the sanctions."
In the summer of 2010 BoI inspectors uncovered two opaque
derivatives contracts that could cost Monte Paschi 720 million
euros and are now at the centre of fraud investigations, yet did
not propose that sanctions be launched.
That decision "had nothing to do with the board," the
official said, though he added that Draghi was shown the
inspectors report.
He declined to say whether he thought it was a good decision
not to propose sanctions at that time.
SLOW BUT DELIBERATE
That 2010 inspectors' report was leaked to the press and
sparked much of the current criticism of the BoI because the
sharp criticisms of Monte Paschi's accounts and operations made
by the inspectors were not followed by pressing action.
The BoI did not summon Monte Paschi's executives, now under
criminal investigation, until November 2011, after Draghi had
left to head the ECB. It did not launch a sanctions procedure -
which is still not completed - until the following year, after
the officials had left the bank.
Monte Paschi's shareholders did not find out about the
irregularities until last month.
The Bank of Italy said it informed Siena prosecutors about
their concerns over the derivatives contracts some time in 2012,
but the prosecutors had already been investigating Monte Paschi
since November of the previous year, and possibly earlier.
"We may perhaps appear to be slow, but I think we are
deliberate," the official said. He also stressed that although
Monte Paschi failed to comply with the BoI's requests, the
wrongdoing was already done at the time of the 2010 inspection.
"What took place afterwards was to try to disguise the
losses but it wasn't a recurrent or growing pattern of
misbehaving," he said.
The BoI is itself under investigation by prosecutors for
allegedly not controlling Monte Paschi properly, in a case
brought by a consumer body.
Centre-right politicians, led by former Economy Minister
Giulio Tremonti and Northern League chief Roberto Maroni, have
strongly attacked the central bank and Draghi.
Tremonti himself is also under the spotlight because, as
economy minister, he was responsible for overseeing the banking
foundation which was Monte Paschi's controlling shareholder as
it piled up debt.
The centre-left has generally been more cautious, calling
for more powers for the central bank rather than openly blaming
it for laxity.
The idea that the BoI lacks sufficient powers for effective
oversight has become a common theme in the Italian press, with
attention focusing on the fact that while it can replace the
board of an offending bank, it cannot fire individual managers.
The BoI source made clear that giving the bank this power
would be a welcome step, though he was careful not to
acknowledge any blame for the Monte Paschi scandal.
"If we get that power it will certainly be an additional
tool but I don't subscribe to the idea that we don't have
sufficient powers and that the exercise of our powers wasn't
effective," he said.