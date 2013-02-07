UPDATE 1-ECB's Draghi defends his oversight of Monte Paschi

* Draghi says more oversight powers might have helped
* Says Italy election "noise" behind criticism of oversight
* Says he signed off on reports from Bank of Italy
inspectors
By Eva Kuehnen
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi denied suggestions on Thursday that he had been lax
in his oversight of the scandal-hit Monte dei Paschi
when he was governor of the Bank of Italy.
Italy's third largest bank, which is dependent on state
loans, has been at the centre of a financial and political storm
over derivatives and structured finance trades in 2006-2009 that
have left it facing losses of 730 million euros.
In his first public comments on the crisis, Draghi told the
ECB's monthly news conference in Frankfurt that the Bank of
Italy had "done everything it should and appropriately and on
time".
As governor of the Bank of Italy at the time, Draghi was
ultimately responsible for bank oversight prior to his departure
for Frankfurt to head the ECB in November 2011.
Stuttering slightly as he began his first answer on a
scandal that has dominated Italian media for days, Draghi also
cited a report by the International Monetary Fund which had
supported the BoI.
He said much of the criticism of the central bank was due to
"noise" ahead of Italy's national election this month.
"You should discount what you read in blogs as part of the
regular noise that elections produce," Draghi said.
Prosecutors are investigating the central bank for alleged
inadequate supervision as Monte Paschi ran into trouble and
irregularities in its operations came to light.
Draghi has been targeted by some politicians and Monte
Paschi shareholders and savers.
On Jan. 29 he flew to Milan to brief Italian Finance
Minister Vittorio Grilli who faced parliamentary questions on
Monte Paschi.
Draghi told reporters he had signed two reports into Monte
Paschi by Bank of Italy inspectors, the first of which, from
mid-2010, has been leaked to the press and raised several
irregularities in Monte Paschi's operations and accounts.
This sparked much of the criticism of the central bank for
not acting faster to sanction Monte Paschi executives even
though it was aware of these irregularities.
FRAUD
Draghi said that as it does not have policing powers, the
Bank of Italy was limited in its ability to counter fraud, one
of the charges which prosecutors have levelled at Monte Paschi's
former management.
The Bank of Italy could have benefited by having more powers
to supervise effectively, he said.
He cited a power of veto over banks' executives and the
ability to remove individual executives if they are not
considered "fit and proper," and said this will be important for
the ECB when it takes on the role of euro zone bank supervision.
"I think one thing this story shows in that having more
powers would have helped, although when you have to deal with
fraud, you never know," he said.
Critics of the central bank point out that it is not short
of channels to curb improper behaviour, such as asking the
Treasury and shareholders to act. It can also remove a bank's
entire board if it sees fit.
From 2014 Draghi is set to become the head of banking
supervision for the whole euro zone, as part of beefed-up powers
for the ECB president.
Despite its specific and growing concerns about Monte
Paschi's operations from early 2010, the Bank of Italy did not
summon the bank's management until November 2011 and imposed no
sanctions until after the executives had stepped down last year.
Monte Paschi's shareholders only found out about the central
bank's inspections and complaints last month.
On Thursday Monte Paschi said there were no more derivatives
losses beyond the 730 million euros ($988 million) it has
disclosed and that the Treasury was likely to take a stake in
the lender by 2014.
"There are no more Santorini," Chief Executive Fabrizio
Viola said, referring to one of the three obscure derivatives
trades at the heart of the fraud probe into former management of
the bank.