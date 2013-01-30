Italy market watchdog defends role in Monte Paschi scandal

* Consob head says authority did all in its power
* Says oversight thwarted by Monte Paschi officials
* Questions remain on oversight
By Silvia Aloisi
SIENA, Italy, Jan 30 Italy's market regulator
Consob joined the government and the Bank of Italy on Wednesday
in defending its oversight of Monte Paschi as magistrates
investigated allegations of bribery and accounting malpractice
at the historic bank.
Italy's third-largest lender has been plunged into crisis
over an opaque series of derivatives and structured finance
deals that have produced losses of 720 million euros ($970
million) and raised growing questions about possible corruption
by bank officials.
The problems go back to at least 2008 when the bank was
struggling to absorb its 9-billion-euro cash acquisition of
rival Antonveneta just before the global financial crisis broke.
Monte Paschi executives are accused of using the derivatives
deals to conceal the impact of past losses on its weakened
balance sheet.
Controversial links between Monte Paschi, the world's oldest
bank, and local politicians have come under scrutiny as Italy
prepares for an election next month.
Giuseppe Vegas, head of the market regulator Consob, told
the daily Il Messagero the agency had had no reason to suspect
any wrongdoing at the bank until an anonymous warning in August
2011 of "strange transactions with parties outside the
institution".
Consob asked Monte Paschi for clarification but he said the
bank had concealed vital information about the link between one
of the deals, dubbed "Alexandria" and the bank's holdings of
Italian BTP government bonds, which were plunging in value as
the euro zone debt crisis exploded.
ALEXANDRIA TRADE
The comments add to accusations already made by Monte
Paschi's new management and the Bank of Italy that former
executives deliberately concealed details of the Alexandria
trade, put together with Japanese bank Nomura.
It was not until October 2012 that the exact details of the
trade became clear when the framework document behind the deal
was found in a safe by the management team that replaced former
managing director Antonio Vigni and chairman Giuseppe Mussari,
who left the bank last year.
On Tuesday, Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli defended the
oversight of the scandal before the parliamentary finance
committee and the Bank of Italy released a breakdown of steps it
had taken against Monte Paschi.
Vegas said Grilli's testimony also supported the view that
Consob was not to blame over the affair.
"Clearly, having looked at all the circumstances, the
minister feels that Consob did everything in its power," he
said.
However many questions remain unanswered over a scandal
which was known at least in part to regulators and the bank's
own internal audit team as early as 2009 but which was not
disclosed to investors until last week.
On Wednesday consumer organisation Adusbef filed a request
with prosecutors to open proceedings against the Bank of Italy
and Consob for failing to protect savers in their oversight of
the derivatives trades.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who was
governor of the Bank of Italy at the time of the deals, has come
under growing scrutiny for his role in events which took place
just prior to his move to Frankfurt in November 2011.
POLITICAL AGENDA
With less than a month to go before national elections on
Feb. 24-25, the Monte Paschi scandal has jumped to the top of
the political agenda and thrown a spotlight on the tight links
between the bank and local politicians.
The centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which is leading in
opinion polls, has faced particular pressure because it
dominates the local government in Siena, the Tuscan town where
Monte Paschi has been based since it was founded in 1472.
The centre-right People of Freedom (PDL) party led by former
prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has demanded a parliamentary
inquiry into the affair.
An opinion poll published on Wednesday in the daily La
Repubblica showed the centre-left coalition had seen its lead
over the centre-right cut slightly in the wake of the affair but
remaining almost 10 points ahead of Berlusconi's coalition.
Magistrates in Siena have been investigating accusations
that bribes were paid to seal the Antonveneta acquisition and a
separate strand of the investigation has also focused on
allegations of fraudulent accounting in connection with the
derivatives deals.
Senior Monte Paschi executives, including Gian Luca
Baldassari, head of the bank's finance unit, have been named in
the investigation, according to prosecution documents seen by
Reuters and the investigation is expected to widen.
The Bank of Italy has said it is pursuing disciplinary
action against former bank managers which could include fines or
other penalties. It is also disputing the 4 million euro payout
to Vigni when he was forced out last year.