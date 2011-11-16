NEWSMAKER-"Italian Prussian" Monti sworn in as premier

| ROME
ROME Nov 16 Mario Monti, the economist
sworn in on Wednesday as Italy's prime minister, brings
credentials from a decade as a European commissioner that his
technocrat government will need as it faces a financial crisis
threatening to spin out of control.
A sober and reserved figure who makes a stark contrast to
his flamboyant predecessor Silvio Berlusconi, Monti expressed
confidence that his government could calm markets that have come
close to full scale panic as the euro zone debt crisis spreads.
He made his name as the powerful competition commissioner
who took on U.S. corporate titans, blocking General Electric's
planned merger with rival Honeywell and imposing a record 497
million euro ($683 million) antitrust fine on software giant
Microsoft.
His technical expertise, sharp intellect, diplomatic skills
and his refusal to bow to intense lobbying made him a highly
regarded commissioner, first in the internal markets portfolio
and then in competition.
"He didn't have a very Italian way of going about things,"
recalls one former ambassador, who worked with Monti in Brussels
and remembers him as a hard but reliable negotiating partner.
"His nickname in those days was 'The Italian Prussian'."
Monti, 68, took the key economy and finance portfolio
himself and named a team of 12 ministers, none of them
politicians, to steer Italy through a crisis that has brought it
to the brink of financial disaster.
He named Corrada Passera, head of Italy's biggest retail
bank Intesa Sanpaolo, as industry minister and Antonio
Catricala, head of the antitrust agency, as his chief of staff.
The cabinet has a mix of experienced administrators and
academics.
A similar technocrat government under former Bank of Italy
official Lamberto Dini passed important reforms in 1995 and the
hope of many outside Italy is that Monti, or some other
independent outsider, could do the same.
FREE MARKETEER
With bond markets pushing Rome ever closer to the point
where it would need an international bailout to manage its
towering public debt, investors' hopes have been pinned on a
solution that would get past Italy's dysfunctional politics.
A convinced free marketeer with close connections to the
European and global policy-making elite, Monti has pledged to
restore international credibility lost during the chaotic last
year of the Berlusconi government.
He is chairman of the European branch of the Trilateral
Commission, a body that brings together the power elites of the
United States, Europe and Japan, and is a member of the
secretive Bilderberg Group of business leaders and other
European and North American "leading citizens".
He was also, until recently, an adviser to two of the great
symbols of world capitalism, Goldman Sachs and Coca Cola.
Monti has said he intends his government of technocrats to
serve out the remaining term of the legislature until 2013 when
new elections are due.
However as numerous politicians have pointed out over the
past few days, the notion of a pure "technical government" above
the daily fray is an illusion which is likely to be severely
tested in the weeks and months ahead.
"He has a good feeling for how politics works but he isn't a
man for horse trading," said one longtime associate.
Monti and his cabinet have a window of around 18 months to
implement the kind of painful reforms to pensions, labour laws
and the public sector that markets and Italy's European partners
are demanding.
But he will need to secure the support of a parliament which
does not have a reputation for a high-minded sense of public
responsibility over recent years. If he loses a confidence vote
in parliament, elections could come early next year.
The main parties have agreed to back his government and he
is expected to win a confidence vote in the Senate on Thursday
and the lower house on Friday but the months ahead may be more
difficult.
The regional pro-devolution Northern League has declared its
opposition and former Interior Minister Roberto Maroni, a senior
figure in the pro-devolution party, warned of problems ahead.
"The decisions which Monti will take must pass in parliament
and I think that with such a heterogeneous majority he will have
many problems," he said.
(Additional reporting by Paul Taylor in Paris and Ilona
Wissenbach in Brussels; Editing by Richard Meares)