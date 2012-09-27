Italy PM Monti says would again "serve" after vote if asked

NEW YORK, Sept 27 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti said on Thursday he would be willing to serve again if
there were no clear winner after next year's election and he
were asked to do so.
"Should there be the circumstances in which (Italian
parties) believe I could serve helpfully after the elections, I
will be there," Monti said during a briefing in the Council of
Foreign Relations in New York.
Monti has headed an unelected government of technocrats
since former Premier Silvio Berlusconi stepped down in November.
Because of his "spirit of service" he would consider taking on
the role again though he hoped that there would be a clear
political winner and he would not be asked.