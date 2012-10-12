Monti says a Spain request for EU support would calm markets

BRIEF-Micron Technology sees Q2 earnings per share of 86 cents, plus or minus a few cents - SEC filing
* Sees Q2 revenue of $4.65 billion, +/- $50 million; sees Q2 earnings per share $0.86, +/- a few cents - SEC filing
MILAN Oct 12 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Friday that any request by Spain for European Union support to shore up its public accounts would calm financial markets.
If Spain seeks aid, "I imagine that this would make market speculation less aggressive," Monti told foreign reporters in Milan.
* Sees Q2 revenue of $4.65 billion, +/- $50 million; sees Q2 earnings per share $0.86, +/- a few cents - SEC filing
* Indexes down: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
CHICAGO, March 2 Federal law enforcement officials searched facilities of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar Inc in Peoria, Illinois, on Thursday, and the company's stock tumbled.