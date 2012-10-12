版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 12日 星期五 23:57 BJT

Monti says a Spain request for EU support would calm markets

MILAN Oct 12 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Friday that any request by Spain for European Union support to shore up its public accounts would calm financial markets.

If Spain seeks aid, "I imagine that this would make market speculation less aggressive," Monti told foreign reporters in Milan.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐