版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 11日 星期二 00:48 BJT

Italy's Monti plays down market fears over resignation plan

ROME Dec 10 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Monday played down market fears over his decision to resign, saying there was no danger of a vacuum ahead of an election in the spring.

"Markets should not fear a vacuum of decision making in Italy," he told a press conference in Oslo where he attended the Nobel peace prize ceremony.

Monti, who said the elections would produce a responsible government, warned of the danger of populism during the campaign, which will be contested by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who has attacked Monti's policies and criticised German power in the euro zone.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐