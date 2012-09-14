Monti, Merkel agree past week very positive for Europe

ROME, Sept 14 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
and German Chancellor Angela Merkel see developments over the
past week as very positive for Europe's chances of overcoming
its debt crisis, Monti's office said on Friday.
A statement from Monti's office following a phone call
between the two leaders said: "The common view is that the past
week has been very positive for Europe".
They were referring to a decision by Germany's
Constitutional Court to give the green light for the
ratification of the euro zone's new bailout fund, a victory for
pro-European parties in Dutch elections, and the European
Central Bank's announcement on Sept. 6 of a new and potentially
unlimited bond-buying programme.
"A positive trend was also observed in the awareness of the
European public that solutions to the current financial crisis
should emerge from more intense European cooperation," the
statement said.