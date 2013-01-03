Monti sees return of investor faith in Italy, hopes it will last

ROME Jan 3 Outgoing Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti said on Thursday that the difference between the
yield on Italian and German benchmark bonds had narrowed thanks
to a return of investor faith in Italy and said he hoped the
trend would continue.
"It (the difference) has narrowed also due to the return of
confidence in Italy by foreign and Italian capital, and I hope
this is a phenomenon that will last," Monti told Rai television
programme Uno Mattina.
The spread, or difference in interest rates on Italian
10-year government bonds and safer German Bunds - lay on
Thursday at around half the level it was when Monti took office
about 13 months ago.
The former European Commissioner announced last week that he
would be a candidate in the February national election at the
head of a centrist bloc. On Thursday he reaffirmed his goal to
stem the rise of what he called extreme political groups, saying
that they had hindered the reform process in Italy.
Monti also said the next government should aim to reduce
taxes gradually alongside public spending controls, and continue
to fight tax evasion. He said he was not considering introducing
an annual wealth tax levy if he wins the next election, but that
it would not be a taboo topic for him.