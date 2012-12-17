Italy's president says next government must continue reforms

ROME Dec 17 Italian President Giorgio
Napolitano on Monday said that whoever wins the upcoming
parliamentary election, due in February, must make wide-ranging
institutional and economic reforms.
"Five years is enough time for the next government" to
undertake a series of needed reforms "during a season of budget
rigour," Napolitano said during an address to the highest
institutional figures, including Prime Minister Mario Monti.
Napolitano said that he was "bitter and worried" that
Italy's political parties had not learned to compromise in the
interest of the country even after 13 months of the technocrat
Monti government, and that he expected each one to illustrate
credible programmes ahead of the election.