Some G20 countries voiced doubts about ECB bond-buying plan -Italy

BRIEF-Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
MEXICO CITY Nov 5 Some G20 countries voiced doubts at a meeting in Mexico about the effectiveness of the European Central Bank's bond-buying plan, Italy's central bank governor Ignazio Visco said on Monday.
"Many countries acknowledged the progress made by Europe although some of them within the G20 showed doubts on the possibility to use the ECB's OMT (Outright Market Transaction) and the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) in an effective way," Visco told journalists after the meeting.
"It's difficult to explain to non-European countries that the sole existence of these instruments contributed to lower interest rates."
Finance Minister Vittorio Grilli said he was committed to reaching an agreement with Switzerland on how to retroactively tax undeclared funds before the end of the year.
"Italy wants an agreement that respects transparency and international standards...We are committed to reaching an agreement as soon as possible, if possible by the end of the year," Grilli said.
* Pandora falls as much as 8 pct after Liberty Media CEO reportedly says Pandora's valuation doesn't make sense but it's interesting at right price- CNBC
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 Bayer said on Tuesday it was reducing its stake in separately listed chemicals subsidiary Covestro in an accelerated bookbuilding process as it seeks to secure funding for the $66 billion takeover of seeds maker Monsanto.