公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二

Suspect package alarm at Italy ministry called off

ROME Dec 4 An alarm over a suspect package found at Italy's labour ministry has been called off after the package was inspected and found to be harmless, a ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

Seven people were earlier taken to hospital over fears that powder contained in the package might have been contaminated with anthrax, police said.

