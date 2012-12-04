Suspect package alarm at Italy ministry called off

BRIEF-Superior Uniform Group Inc and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
ROME Dec 4 An alarm over a suspect package found at Italy's labour ministry has been called off after the package was inspected and found to be harmless, a ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.
Seven people were earlier taken to hospital over fears that powder contained in the package might have been contaminated with anthrax, police said.
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
March 2 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp joined rivals in slashing trade commissions amid intense competition to attract customers.
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan