中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二

Suspect package at Italy labour office, 7 in hospital for checks

ROME Dec 4 A suspect package was found at an office of Italy's Labour Ministry and seven people were taken to hospital for checks over fears the package could contain material contaminated with anthrax, police said on Tuesday.

No details were immediately available on the condition of the seven.

