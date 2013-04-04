UPDATE 1-Oil firms artificially lifted Italy petrol prices -police

By Sara Rossi and Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, April 4 A number of oil companies
operating in Italy artificially boosted the price of gasoline at
the pump through intra-company deals, Italian tax police said on
Thursday .
In a statement, police said an investigation into the
reasons for a steep rise in petrol prices in Italy uncovered
"the existence of a fraudulent increase in the price of fuel
through speculative dealings that have damaged consumers."
The investigation, which probed whether the oil companies
used some form of a mechanism known as "transfer pricing," was
triggered by a complaint from consumer group Codacons and looked
at gasoline price movements from the start of 2011 to March
2012.
Transfer pricing is the practice of charging one business
for goods or services supplied by another business in the same
group. It may inflate profits in low-tax jurisdictions and
depress profits in high-tax countries.
High pump prices have, for some time, been a bone of
contention in car-mad Italy and last year broke through the
psychological threshold of 2 euros per litre.
Businesses have complained about the impact of high fuel
prices on costs.
Industry body Unione Petrolifera has said that 58 percent of
the price of a litre of petrol in Italy is from taxes.
The police did not name any of the companies involved, but
an investigative source with direct knowledge of the situation
said Eni, Shell, Esso, Tamoil,
TotalErg , Q8 and Api were at the centre of
the probe.
No company is under any formal investigation, the source
added.
Eni and Shell declined to comment, while it was not possible
to contact Esso, Tamoil, Q8 or Api.
A spokesman for TotalErg said the company had received no
notification of the matter and had learned of the investigation
from newspapers.
"If anything happens we are of course ready to cooperate,"
the spokesman said.
In a statement later on Thursday, Unione Petrolifera said
companies had "expressed incredulity and profound disquiet
regarding the serious accusations in this (police) statement."