UPDATE 2-Venezuela searches for fashion boss Missoni's plane

CARACAS/MILAN Jan 5 Venezuelan air and sea
rescue services were searching on Saturday for a plane carrying
fashion executive Vittorio Missoni, his wife and four others
which went missing off the coast of Venezuela.
The plane carrying Missoni, 58, his wife, Maurizia
Castiglioni, another couple and two Venezuelan crew members
disappeared after taking off from the resort of Los Roques, an
archipelago off the coast, the company said in a statement.
"It disappeared yesterday. They have been looking for it
with helicopters and ships, but have not found anything yet.
They are still searching for it this morning," the Italian
consul in Venezuela, Giovanni Davoli, told Reuters by phone.
Missoni is the oldest son of the founders of the fashion
house famous for its exuberantly coloured knits, featuring bold
stripes and zigzags. He is co-owner with siblings Luca and
Angela, who handle the technical and design sides of the firm.
"The Missoni family has been informed by the Venezuelan
consulate that Vittorio Missoni and his wife are missing, but we
don't know any more," said Missoni spokeswoman Maddalena Aspes.
Other members of the Missoni family are travelling back to
Italy from a holiday in France, Aspes said.
Vogue Italia editor Franca Sozzani posted a banner headline
on the magazine's website saying "bring Vittorio Missoni home".
Expressions of sympathy and support for the family flooded
onto social media site Twitter.
Missoni and his siblings took over managing the company from
their parents Ottavio and Rosita in 1996, aiming to relaunch the
brand to a larger, younger market as rivals Gucci and Burberry
have done. Under Vittorio's tenure, Missoni has opened hotels in
Edinburgh and Kuwait and launched the Missoni Home collection.
By 2011, the brand's appeal was wide enough for U.S.
mass-market retailer Target to ask it to design a
collection.
The brand will celebrate its 60th anniversary this year.