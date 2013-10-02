NEWSMAKER-Alfano turns on his master in bid to lead Italy's right

* Alfano led centre-right revolt against Berlusconi
* Was considered Berlusconi's most loyal lieutenant
* Shakes off reputation as weak and indecisive
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Oct 2 Angelino Alfano may have changed the
future of Italian politics by leading the internal party revolt
that thwarted Silvio Berlusconi's attempt to bring down the
country's coalition government.
Few thought he had it in him. The 42-year-old former
Christian Democrat from Sicily was considered so loyal to
Berlusconi that his name had become almost a by-word for
subservience.
"Alfano Betrays" screamed the front page banner headline of
Berlusconi's family newspaper Il Giornale on Wednesday. It
seemed to sum up Berlusconi's shock that his long-time protege
had turned against him like Brutus in a Shakespearian tragedy.
Chubby, balding and affable, Alfano has always presented
himself as the moderate and reassuring face of Berlusconi's
People of Freedom party (PDL), which has become increasingly
divided into so-called hawks and doves.
"Alfano is good but he lacks that extra something,"
Berlusconi said of his uncharismatic party secretary last year,
in comments that have come back to haunt the ageing leader.
Many commentators were sceptical when rumours began this
week that a group of PDL dissidents intent on defying
Berlusconi's orders to bring down Enrico Letta's government
wanted Alfano to lead them, but this time the eternal number two
broke the link with the leader who had made his career.
"Today Alfano proved he does have that extra something and
he can be the leader of a new centre-right in Italy," a senior
PDL lawmaker told Reuters, asking not to be named.
A lawyer by training, Alfano joined Berlusconi's Forza
Italia (Go Italy!) movement in the mid-1990s and quickly
developed a power base in Sicilian local politics. Little was
seen of him on the national stage until Berlusconi named him
justice minister in his fourth government in 2008.
That ministry was a crucial one for Berlusconi, who was
already embroiled in a series of court cases. Alfano led
fiercely contested efforts to save Berlusconi, including a bill
giving legal immunity to the prime minister and other top
institutional figures, which was finally thrown out by the
consitutional court.
INTERNAL ENEMIES
Alfano, a solid television debater who seldom loses his
cool, became one of Italy's best-known politicians, but as his
star rose nationally he also began to make enemies within an
increasingly divided PDL.
He remained loyal to Berlusconi when the co-founder of the
PDL, Gianfranco Fini, led a revolt in 2010 which weakened
Berlusconi's government but eventually condemned Fini and his
followers to the political wilderness.
Alfano was never considered either strong or independent and
when Berlusconi named him PDL national secretary in 2011 it was
widely seen as an appointment of the most obedient and
unthreatening lieutenant he could find.
Alfano's reputation as an ineffectual sidekick reached its
height in the run-up to this February's inconclusive elections.
As the price of a deal with the pro-autonomy Northern
League, Berlusconi announced that he would not run as prime
minister and Alfano was the party's candidate instead.
Yet with opinion polls increasingly pointing to an electoral
debacle, Berlusconi then ripped the campaigning reins out of
Alfano's hands and staged a dramatic recovery that almost ended
in victory.
Alfano was derided by opponents on the centre-right almost
as much as on the centre-left and famously dubbed "a successful
loser" by party rival Nicola Cosentino.
It remains to be seen if Alfano's defiance of Berlusconi
will allow him to become a leader in his own right.
Critics point out that he only made the move when Berlusconi
was at his weakest, already crippled by a conviction for tax
fraud and facing a ban from parliament.
Yet whatever the future holds for Alfano, he has probably
hastened the 77-year-old Berlusconi's political demise and, by
winning the battle against the PDL hawks, staked a strong claim
to becoming his successor on the centre-right.
Considering Alfano is 42, Letta 47 and Matteo Renzi, the
rising star on the centre-left, is just 38, that would at least
be a generational change at the top of Italy's politics.