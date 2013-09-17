UPDATE 3-Berlusconi postpones message on future after tax conviction

* Berlusconi known for changing mind
* Message now expected on Wednesday
* Supreme court hits Berlusconi with new setback
By Barry Moody and Paolo Biondi
ROME, Sept 17 Former Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi has postponed until Wednesday an announcement
likely to steer away from moves to bring down the government
following his tax fraud conviction, political sources said.
The media magnate, known for sudden changes of mood, had
been expected to issue a video message to Italians on Tuesday on
the resurrection of his original centre-right political party,
Forza Italia, or Go Italy.
The party was the vehicle with which Berlusconi, a self-made
billionaire, stormed into politics in 1994 after a bribery
scandal swept away the old post-war order in Italy.
Political sources said Berlusconi, 76, was expected to step
back in his message from weeks of threats to sink the right-left
coalition government of Prime Minister Enrico Letta if the
Senate votes to expel him from parliament over the conviction.
However Angelino Alfano, national secretary of Berlusconi's
current party, People of Freedom (PDL), said his leader would
meet with PDL ministers late on Wednesday or Thursday and only
then would they take a decision on the government.
Speaking in an interview on state television, Alfano, who
is also deputy prime minister, said he believed Berlusconi would
"announce the re-birth of a great political movement that has
had a positive impact on our political history."
Sources in the PDL, which replaced Forza Italia in 2008,
said the pre-recorded message would now be transmitted on
Wednesday, just before a Senate committee is due to take a
preliminary vote.
Some political sources said the master communicator wanted
to avoid being upstaged by the successful raising of the wrecked
Costa Concordia cruise liner from rocks off the Tuscan coast on
Tuesday.
The supreme court handed a new rebuff to Berlusconi on
Tuesday, ordering his Fininvest holding company to pay damages
of 540 million euros ($721 million) to the CIR firm owned by the
family of business rival Carlo De Benedetti.
The fine was imposed over a disputed takeover battle for
publisher Mondadori. Berlusconi's former lawyer was convicted in
2007 of bribing a judge to rule in favour of Fininvest.
Analysts suggested Berlusconi may want to include the
judgement in his message on Wednesday, which will come a few
hours before a Senate committee is expected to reject attempts
to block his expulsion from parliament over the tax conviction.
Berlusconi appears to be using the revival of Forza Italia
to regain the political initiative following his conviction for
a giant fraud at his Mediaset television empire, for which he
faces either a year's house arrest or community service.
CONCILIATORY LINE
If he sticks to a conciliatory line this week it will signal
the victory of party doves and business advisors who have tried
to undermine the efforts of hawkish Berlusconi supporters to
push him towards forcing snap elections.
Il Giornale newspaper, run by Berlusconi's brother,
suggested the tycoon was adopting a softer tone towards Letta's
government, an uneasy coalition of the PDL and the premier's
centre-left Democratic Party (PD).
After weeks of debate, party doves, relatives and leaders of
his business empire have apparently persuaded him that
torpedoing the government in the midst of Italy's worst post-war
recession would misfire for the centre right.
A source close to Berlusconi said some of his oldest
advisers, including veteran political consigliere Gianni Letta
and close business aides, were united in advising him not to
provoke a crisis that would severely damage his media interests.
His eldest child Marina, 47, was also pushing to avert a
crisis which could misfire for Berlusconi and the $6.6 billion
business empire she now heads. Of his five children from two
marriages, only Pier Silvio, his 44-year-old son, was supporting
the position of the hawks, the source said.