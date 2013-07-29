Italian government's fate hangs on Berlusconi court ruling

* Court to rule on prison sentence and ban from office
* Berlusconi's final appeal over tax fraud case
* Fate of Letta's 3-month-old coalition in the balance
By Barry Moody
ROME, July 29 The fate of Italy's fragile
government hangs on a ruling by the supreme court, which meets
on Tuesday to decide whether to uphold a tax fraud conviction
against former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Italy's Cassation Court will rule on the media magnate's
final appeal against a jail sentence and 5-year ban from public
office handed down by lower courts for the fraudulent purchase
of broadcasting rights by his television network Mediaset
.
While the political fallout is as uncertain as the decision
itself, there is a strong possibility that a guilty verdict
would endanger the government of Enrico Letta, an uneasy
coalition of his centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and
Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom (PDL).
The political uncertainty in the euro zone's third largest
economy could cause new jitters throughout the bloc as southern
European countries struggle to emerge from grinding recession
and debt crises.
The decision by five judges could come on Tuesday or slip
into Wednesday or even Thursday, court sources said. The hearing
was unexpectedly accelerated to avoid part of the sentence being
cancelled by the statute of limitations.
PDL hawks have called for everything from a mass resignation
from the government to blocking Italy's motorways if the court
rules against the four-times premier, with one of his most
devoted supporters, Daniela Santanche, saying it would be "an
assault on democracy."
Berlusconi and his supporters accuse leftist magistrates of
persecuting him for 20 years to try to keep him out of power.
But a greater risk to the government could come from Letta's
faction-ridden PD, many of whose members are already deeply
unhappy with being in a coalition with their old enemy and may
refuse to continue if he is found guilty.
However, both President Giorgio Napolitano, who dragged the
parties into a coalition in April after a two-month crisis that
followed inconclusive elections, and Letta himself are adamant
that Italy cannot afford more instability as it struggles to
climb out of its worst postwar recession.
"I am not scared. Italy is more stable than people expect,"
Letta said during a visit to Greece on Monday.
Both of the major parties may also be reluctant to
precipitate an election whose result could be even more chaotic
and unpredictable than the February vote and boost support for
the populist 5-Star Movement of comedian Beppe Grillo.
BERLUSCONI COUNSELS MODERATION
Berlusconi has for months kept a lid on his hawks,
counselling moderation and projecting an image of statesmanship,
saying he would not pull the plug on the government with Italy
suffering an economic emergency.
However, political sources say this stance was dictated by
Berlusconi's lawyers, who wanted to avoid upsetting the supreme
court judges. The mercurial magnate's reaction if he is found
guilty is uncertain, however.
On Sunday, Berlusconi, 76, broke silence, saying he would
insist on going to jail rather than face house arrest or
community service for the jail sentence, which has been reduced
from four years to one under a 2006 amnesty.
He also told a friendly newspaper, Libero, that while he
would not bring down the government, he thought Letta's party
would not want to rule with him if he was convicted of a serious
crime and banned from public office.
Berlusconi's office later issued a statement that sought to
tone down those comments.
His lawyers argue that Berlusconi was not the company
official responsible for the tax fraud under which the price
paid for television rights was inflated and the money skimmed
off into illegal slush funds.
They have filed 50 objections. The Supreme Court rules only
on legal procedure and whether the previous appeal court
properly justified its sentence.
The court has three choices: convict Berlusconi
definitively, acquit him or send the case back to the appeal
court because of legal mistakes. It could also postpone a
decision, probably until September - a move advocated by
moderate politicians who want to avoid a summer crisis.
Even if Berlusconi is found guilty, his ban from public
office depends on a vote by his peers in the Senate which could
take weeks or months.