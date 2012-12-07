Divided Italian parties must reassure markets -OECD

ROME Dec 7 Italy should reassure markets that
its economic reforms will not be reversed after Silvio
Berlusconi's PDL party withdrew support for the government, OECD
chief economist Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday.
"The Italian economy is certainly weak, the timeframe for
emerging from recession is getting longer," Padoan told the
Corriere della Sera newspaper.
"Given there is this fragility, the main parties should give
clear signals that the agenda of the Monti government will
continue."
Berlusconi's party withdrew its support for Prime Minister
Mario Monti on Thursday, raising the risk of a snap election,
but President Giorgio Napolitano said he would work to avoid a
crisis and there was no need for alarm.
Napolitano has the power to dissolve parliament and call new
elections.
Padoan said the widening of the spread between Italian
government bond yields and German yields, after Berlusconi's
People of Freedom party abstained in two confidence votes,
showed the risk Italy faced.
The standoff in parliament a few months before elections are
due has increased speculation that Monti's government could fall
early although the practical effect may be limited given that
the vote was in any case expected by March.
The yield spread had come down in recent weeks on a European
Central Bank promise to buy the bonds of heavily indebted euro
zone countries that ask for financial aid, falling below 300
basis points earlier this week.
"As soon as there was renewed instability, the markets get
nervous again. It says a lot about the fragility of the
situation," the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development economist said.
On Friday, the spread between 10 year Italian BTPs and
equivalent lower-risk Bunds stood at 325 basis points, while the
10 year Italian yield stood at 4.5 percent.
PDL secretary Angelino Alfano is due to meet Napolitano
later on Friday.