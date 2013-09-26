UPDATE 3-Italian PM Letta to meet president as political crisis mounts

* Letta to seek public "clarification" with centre-right
* Italian president says Berlusconi threat risks undermining
parliament
* Tensions deepen as government prepares budget law
By Francesca Trianni and Roberto Landucci
NEW YORK/ROME, Sept 26 Italian Prime Minister
Enrico Letta returns from a visit to New York on Friday to face
the threat of a government collapse following renewed threats
from Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right party to pull out of his
fragile coalition.
Letta will immediately meet President Giorgio Napolitano to
discuss the crisis, which has loomed ever closer since
Berlusconi was convicted of tax fraud last month and sentenced
to four years in prison, commuted to a year under house arrest
or in community service.
The sentence has prompted fury in the centre-right and
repeated threats to pull out of the unwieldy coalition with
Letta's centre-left Democratic Party (PD), formed after
February's deadlocked parliamentary elections.
Late on Wednesday, lawmakers from Berlusconi's People of
Freedom (PDL) party threatened to resign en masse if a special
Senate committee meeting on Oct. 4 voted to strip their leader
of his seat in the upper house following his fraud conviction.
Speaking just hours before he was due to leave New York,
where he has been courting foreign investors, Letta said the
threat was "a humiliation, not of me personally, but of Italy".
He wanted the PDL to make it clear whether they supported
his government or not, although he declined to say whether he
would call a vote of confidence in parliament.
"I want this clarification to take place before the Italian
people, who should be able to make up their own minds so that
everyone assumes their responsibilities," he said.
With the government due to pass urgently needed deficit
cutting measures on Friday, Letta said Italy required stability
while it struggles to emerge from two years of recession and
rein in its 2-trillion-euro ($2.7-trillion) public debt.
Earlier, Napolitano, who would have to decide whether to
dissolve parliament or try to build a new coalition if the
government fell, issued a sharp rebuke to Berlusconi's party
allies, accusing them of undermining parliament.
He dismissed as "absurd" accusations by Berlusconi that the
judges who tried him aimed at a "coup d'etat" and said he would
not intervene against the fraud verdict.
BRINKMANSHIP
As the latest bout of brinkmanship preoccupied Rome, rumours
swirled that Italy faced a renewed downgrade of its government
debt, sending the Milan bourse lower and pushing up borrowing
costs on benchmark 10-year bonds.
Italy will auction up to 6 billion euros of medium and
long-term bonds on Friday.
Whether the latest centre-right threats amount to more than
bluster is difficult to assess given a series of contradictory
signals from Berlusconi's allies in parliament, who are divided
between a faction of hardliners and more conciliatory doves.
Maurizio Gasparri, deputy floor leader in the Senate for the
PDL, recently renamed "Forza Italia" (Go Italy!), said the
decision to resign had been agreed.
But Constitutional Reform Minister Gaetano Quagliariello, a
Forza Italia moderate, said the centre-right had no joint
commitment to stand down.
"We didn't vote for any resignation yesterday. If you're
going to resign, you do it, you don't announce it," he said.
The crisis comes as the government grapples with problems
ranging from strained public finances to the fate of big firms
including Telecom Italia and national carrier
Alitalia, both embroiled in complex takeovers.
"Unfortunately, this back and forth with threats weakens an
equilibrium which is already very delicate," Luigi Zanda, Senate
floor leader of the PD, told daily Corriere della Sera.
The constant tension within the coalition has hobbled reform
efforts and wasted weeks in wrangling while other urgent issues,
notably the slipping budget deficit, require attention.
The next battle could loom as early as Friday, when the
cabinet is due to agree potentially painful measures to avert a
looming rise in sales tax, another issue over which the
centre-right has threatened to bring the government down.
Letta must find around 1 billion euros to finance the tax
hike while also trimming at least another two billion from the
budget to bring the deficit under European Union limits.
Pressure on the coalition from Forza Italia rose hours after
Letta sought to reassure international investors in New York
that Italy was a stable and reliable partner.