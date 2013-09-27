Italian PM returns home to political tension

* Letta to meet president over Berlusconi crisis
* Situation "sliding towards elections," centre-right
official says
* Borrowing costs rise at bond auction
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Sept 27 Italian Prime Minister Enrico
Letta returned to Rome on Friday preparing for a showdown over
the future of his warring coalition government following threats
by Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right allies to walk out of
parliament.
Letta's left-right coalition has flirted with collapse ever
since Italy's top court convicted former premier Berlusconi of
tax fraud last month and sentenced him to four years in prison,
commuted to a year of house arrest or community service.
On Wednesday, parliamentarians in Berlusconi's People of
Freedom party (PDL), partners in the coalition, said they would
resign en masse if a Senate committee meeting on Oct. 4 votes to
begin proceedings to expel their leader from parliament.
Letta, who returned from New York where he had been courting
foreign investors, is due to meet President Giorgio Napolitano
for talks on the increasingly tense situation which could force
him to call a vote of confidence in parliament.
"The situation is sliding towards elections," Maurizio
Gasparri, deputy PDL floor leader in the Senate told RAI state
television. "We are in a dramatic, critical phase," he said.
The political convulsions in the eurozone's third largest
economy have increasingly worried investors, although with the
European Central Bank guaranteeing stability in the markets,
there has been none of the panic seen during previous crises.
At an auction of 10-year bonds on Friday, Italy's borrowing
costs rose to their highest level in three months, while the
premium investors demand to hold Italian debt rather than
AAA-rated German paper widened to 267 basis points from under
250 at the start of the week.
Napolitano, who issued a sharp rebuke to Berlusconi on
Thursday, accusing his allies of undermining the functioning of
parliament, said he could not say whether the parties would act
responsibly to head off the crisis.
CABINET MEETING POSTPONED
Letta met Angelino Alfano, his deputy prime minister and the
national secretary of the PDL, for the first time since the
latest crisis broke out as pressure grew for a clear end to the
months of infighting which has hobbled the government.
"It's a moment when we need clarity, there's no time for
hypocrisy and clever tricks," Dario Franceschini, the
centre-left minister for relations with parliament told
reporters.
Whether the threats from the centre-right amount to more
than bluff remains to be seen, with the party split between
hardliners pushing for a break with the government and more
cautious moderates in favour of compromise.
However, the frenetic political manoeuvring has held up any
prospect of reform to Italy's stumbling economy, now in its
second year of recession.
A cabinet meeting, which had been expected to agree around 3
billion euros worth of budget cuts to help bring Italy's deficit
under the European Union's limit of three percent of output was
postponed until Friday evening.
The meeting, which could be delayed further until the
weekend, will be the last chance for the government to agree
measures to avert a one percentage point increase in sales tax,
scheduled to begin in October.
The tax has been one of the latest points of contention
between Letta's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the PDL,
which has repeatedly said it will pull out of the government if
the planned increase goes ahead.