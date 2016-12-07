UPDATE 4-Italian PM Renzi resigns, president to consult with parties

* Renzi resigns after losing referendum
* Says "not afraid" of early elections
* Consensus growing for elections next year
By Gavin Jones and Steve Scherer
ROME, Dec 7 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
resigned on Wednesday after a bruising referendum loss at the
weekend, with most parliamentary factions pushing for an early
election in a few months' time.
The 41-year-old's decision to quit after less than three
years in office dealt a new blow to Western governments still in
shock from Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the
election of outsider Donald Trump as president of the United
States.
Renzi tendered his resignation to President Sergio
Mattarella, who said he would consult with the political parties
to decide the next steps. He asked Renzi to carry on in a
caretaker capacity until a solution is found.
After the consultations, which will begin on Thursday at
1700 GMT and end on Saturday afternoon, Mattarella is widely
expected to ask a member of Renzi's cabinet, or a politician
from his Democratic Party, to try to form a new government.
Elections are due in 2018 but many politicians are calling
for them to be held earlier.
The political crisis sparked by the referendum coincides
with a crisis in Italy's debt-laden banks, especially at its
third-biggest lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which
looks likely to require government intervention to survive.
Two sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Renzi's
administration was preparing to take a 2-billion-euro
($2.15-billion) controlling stake in the bank by purchasing
junior bonds.
On Wednesday, a Treasury spokesman denied Italy was poised
to ask for a loan from the European Stability Mechanism to
support its banking sector.
Renzi addressed his Democratic Party (PD) before meeting the
president, saying the party would only participate in a
government intended to last until 2018 if it was backed by all
the main forces in parliament, a prospect which seems remote.
Otherwise early elections should be held as soon as
possible, he said, after the Constitutional Court has ruled
early next year on the legitimacy of the current electoral law.
"The PD is not afraid of going to early elections," he said.
Most opposition parties, including the anti-establishment
5-Star Movement and the right-wing Northern League, are
clamouring for a quick vote.
Northern League leader Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday his
party would "take to the streets" if a clear indication of the
timing of the next election had not been given within a week.
Infrastructure Minister Graziano Delrio, a close ally of
Renzi, said an interim government should change the electoral
law quickly so an election could be held "in the Spring".
Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and a left-wing minority
inside Renzi's PD want a new administration to be formed with
the backing of the current parliament, perhaps to last until
2018.
The PD has the largest number of parliamentarians, so it is
unlikely any new government could be formed without Renzi's
backing.
($1 = 0.9319 euros)
