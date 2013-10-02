Italian PM Letta faces Senate showdown as Berlusconi party splits

* Revolt in Berlusconi party offers hope to Letta in
confidence vote
* PM appeals for support to avert "fatal" risk
* Centre-right in disarray after ministers back Letta
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Oct 2 Prime Minister Enrico Letta warned
on Wednesday that Italy risked being left without a stable
government if he loses a confidence vote triggered by Silvio
Berlusconi's move to pull his centre-right party out of the
coalition.
However, the media tycoon's furious decision on Saturday to
withdraw his ministers from the government has provoked a revolt
in his People of Freedom (PDL) party that could see dozens of
Senators defy orders and vote for the government.
Estimates of how many will do so vary widely. PDL Senator
Roberto Formigoni said on Wednesday that 25 rebels were ready to
form a new group, whereas on Tuesday members of the dissident
camp had given forecasts as high as 40.
Letta issued his warning after a week of political drama as
the fragile accord that held his unwieldy coalition of left and
right together broke apart over moves to expel Berlusconi from
parliament following his conviction for tax fraud.
"Italy is running a risk that could be fatal, without
remedy. Thwarting this risk, to seize or not seize the moment,
depends on the choices we will make in this chamber. It depends
on a yes or a no," he told the Senate.
For Letta, whose centre-left Democratic Party (PD) has a
strong majority in the lower house, the vote in the 315-seat
Senate will be decisive. A vote is expected in the early
afternoon after a debate by Senators.
He can count on at least 138 votes from the PD and centrist
parties, but to be sure of winning he would need at least
another 20 votes for a majority.
Late on Tuesday, Letta told the five centre-right ministers
ordered by Berlusconi to quit the government that he would not
accept their resignations, a sign of confidence and an
invitation to other moderates to support him in the vote.
He said the government would continue with tight control
over public finances and a focused programme of economic reforms
and said it was vital that Italy had a stable government in 2014
when it assumes the rotating presidency of the European Union.
Financial markets have responded positively to signs that
defectors from the centre-right would guarantee the survival of
the government and avert the uncertainty of new elections.
WATERSHED
The revolt in Berlusconi's party has been a watershed moment
for the 77-year-old, the undisputed leader of the centre-right
for two decades. It opens an unpredictable new chapter in
Italian politics.
Angelino Alfano, the 42-year-old PDL party secretary once
seen as Berlusconi's heir, finally broke with his patron and
called on the party to support the Letta government from which
he himself had resigned as interior minister on Saturday.
Whether he succeeds in attracting a sufficient number of
other centre-right moderates to create a durable movement
separate from the PDL, increasingly dominated by hardline
Berlusconi loyalists, remains to be seen.
But the bitterness in the Berlusconi camp at the defections
was underlined by a stark headline in the family-owned Il
Giornale daily reading "Alfano betrays".
An opinion poll by the Ipsos institute conducted on Tuesday
showed 61 percent of PDL voters felt the party should back Letta
and 51 percent that it should pick a new leader to take over
from Berlusconi and renew the party.
Even if Letta's government survives the vote, there is no
certainty that it will be capable of the kind of deep reforms or
painful tax and budget measures needed to reverse a decade of
economic stagnation and cut its 2 trillion euro ($2.7
trillion)public debt.
But with memories fresh of the chaos that helped to bring
the euro zone close to collapse before the last Berlusconi
government fell in 2011, the turmoil in Italy has been closely
watched by Rome's international partners.
On financial markets Italy's borrowing costs have risen
markedly. With the European Central Bank pledging to support
euro zone bonds, however, there has been no sign of the panic
seen at earlier crisis points.
The main barometer of market concern, the premium investors
demand to hold Italian 10-year government bonds over AAA-rated
German Bunds, has fallen from more than 300 basis points at the
start of the week to 266 points on Wednesday.