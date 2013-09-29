Italy's economy minister expects subdued market reaction to crisis

MILAN, Sept 29 Italy's public accounts are in
order and financial markets have already factored in political
instability, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said in a
newspaper interview on Sunday hours after a political crisis
left the government paralysed.
"The markets will take account of many things including the
economic outlook which is clearly improving... I hope that as of
Monday this trust (by the markets) will be confirmed,"
Saccomanni told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
In a dramatic move on Saturday Italy's centre-right leader
Silvio Berlusconi pulled his ministers out of the cabinet,
effectively bringing down the government of Prime Minister
Enrico Letta.
Growing political tensions have increasingly worried
investors with Italy's borrowing costs hitting a three-month
high at an auction of 10-year bonds on Friday.
"I think the uncertainty connected to the government's
instability has been to a large extent already factored in
during the last few weeks," Saccomanni said.