New Italy PM Gentiloni says ready to intervene to support banks

ROME Dec 13 Italy's new prime minister, Paolo
Gentiloni, said on Tuesday that his government would be ready to
take action to support the country's troubled banking sector.
"I want to say very clearly that the government ... is ready
to intervene in order to guarantee the stability of banks and
the savings of our citizens," he told the Chamber of Deputies in
his first address as prime minister.
Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's third-biggest
lender, is pressing ahead with a last-ditch attempt to raise 5
billion euros of fresh cash it needs from the market to stay
afloat.
However a Treasury source said on Monday the state was ready
to pump capital into the bank, one of several Italian lenders
suffering from bad loans.
