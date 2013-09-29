Italy's Napolitano says will see if elections can be avoided

BRIEF-AC Immune and Piramal Imaging present first clinical data for tau PET-imaging tracer
* AC Immune -Piramal imaging and AC Immune present first clinical data for tau pet-imaging tracer
ROME, Sept 29 Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said on Sunday he would call new elections only if it was impossible to find a majority in parliament, following Silvio Berlusconi's decision to withdraw his party's ministers from the government.
"It is tradition for the president to dissolve parliament early when it isn't possible to create a majority and a government for the good of the country," Napolitano told reporters.
Later on Sunday Napolitano is due to meet with Prime Minister Enrico Letta to try to chart a way out of the political crisis.
* Cellect Biotechnology Ltd- received a formal notice of intention to grant for a patent covering a key method of treatment from European patent office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Therapeutics-regulatory delays will result in postponement of planned U.S. launch of remosynch implantable system for remodulin until 2018