Padoan to stay as economy minister in new Italian govt - source

ROME Dec 12 Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo
Padoan will retain his post in the new government put together
by Prime Minister-designate Paolo Gentiloni, a political source
said, in a sign of continuity aimed at reassuring markets.
Angelino Alfano was set to leave his position as interior
minister and will become foreign minister, the source added.
The new cabinet is due to be officially unveiled and sworn
in later on Monday, speeding up the transfer of power from
outgoing Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who resigned last week
after losing a Dec. 4 referendum on constitutional reform.
