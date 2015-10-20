Italy post office IPO attracts 270,000 retail investors - source

ROME/MILAN Oct 20 Around 270,000 retail
investors and more than 23,000 employees have subscribed to the
Italian Post Office's initial public offering (IPO), a source
close to the situation said on Tuesday.
A second source familiar with the matter said the order book
for the IPO had been covered three times.
Italy is selling up to 38.4 percent of the state post
service behemoth and could raise as much as 3.7 billion euros
($4.20 billion) for stretched government coffers. The Treasury
has set a price range of between 6 and 7.5 euros per share.
Banca IMI, controlled by Intesa Sanpaolo, Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Mediobanca
and UniCredit are global coordinators for
the share sale.
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs JP Morgan
, Morgan Stanley and UBS are acting as
bookrunners.
