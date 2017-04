MILAN Jan 9 Italy's power consumption fell for the second year in a row in 2013, recording an annual drop of 3.4 percent, grid operator Terna said on Thursday.

In 2012 power consumption in the recession-stricken euro zone's third-largest economy had fallen 1.9 percent.

Demand fell 2.2 percent in December from a year earlier to 26.1 billion kilowatt hours, Terna said.