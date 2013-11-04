Power bills squeeze Italian business

* Italy SMEs pay 40 pct more for power vs Europe
* Green subsidies add 12 bln euros/yr to bills
* Rome mulling debt issuance to help cut green levies
* Italy generates over 40 pct of power from gas
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Nov 4 Enrico Frigerio has been trying to
save on energy bills at his car-parts plant in northern Italy
for years. The CEO of Fonderia di Torbole last year upgraded the
air-intake and lighting systems to make them more efficient.
This year, he installed meters to monitor energy costs to bag
efficiency bonuses.
Yet Frigerio's company is still struggling with high energy
bills that last year totaled around seven million euros,
compared to Fonderia di Torbole's 70 million euros in sales.
"Bringing down energy costs are crucial for competing
internationally," says Frigerio.
High taxes, dependence on imported gas and bottlenecks on
the power grid have long pushed up the price Italian companies
and consumers pay for energy to fuel factories and heat homes.
Small and medium-sized companies, with a yearly energy
consumption of between 500-2,000 megawatt hours, are
particularly hard hit. They paid around 40 percent more for
their power in the second half of last year than the European
Union average, according to data from Eurostat. Energy costs for
this category of company are higher only in Cyprus, Eurostat
said.
Now, with Italy tiptoeing out of its worst post-war
recession, energy costs are proving a stumbling block to any
nascent business recovery, companies say. Italy's small and
medium companies make up 80 percent of the country's
non-financial private sector employment, according to the
European Commission.
Business associations have recently become so vocal about
power costs that Italy's economic development ministry is
scrambling for new ideas. Among them: a proposal to issue bonds
to help pay for the 12 billion euros a year that Italy spends on
subsidies to the renewable energy industry and that ends up in
everyone's energy bill.
The idea, which was included in a bill drafted in September
by Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato, is still being discussed
by the government, partly because of concerns among Treasury
officials that the measure would cause Italy to overstep its
budget commitments.
Still, the move - which would shave three billion euros a
year off bills over the next three years by selling bonds to
help spread the cost of green incentives over a longer time
frame - is finding support within the business
community and underscores how desperate Italy Inc. is to find
new solutions to the high energy price problem.
"It's a classic case of debt restructuring. It would
certainly cost more in the end and it would load more debt on
our children. But it would give industry a breathing space at
this tough moment," said Chicco Testa, head of Italy's power
producers association Assoelettrica.
GASSED OUT
Italy liberalized its energy sector at the turn of the
millennium, but retail prices have not fallen in the same way
they have in other liberalized industries, notably the telecoms
sector. Part of the reason for that is that the underlying cost
of oil has risen almost tenfold.
Italy's wholesale prices, before taxes and add-ons, are also
some of the highest in Europe. With no nuclear power and a very
limited use of coal, Italy has been dependent on natural gas to
fuel its power generation - most of it imported on costly
long-term contracts.
State-controlled Eni, the dominant player on
Italy's gas market, has in recent times wrung better terms on
its contracts, but still has a way to go with key suppliers like
Russia and Algeria, which are reluctant to cede too much ground.
"We are the country that is most dependent on gas in Europe,
and we get it from countries still geared to expensive long-term
gas contracts. Germany can afford to fund its renewable industry
because it uses a lot of cheaper coal," said Davide Tabarelli,
head of energy think-tank Nomisma Energia.
Taxes and subsidies, which make up around 50 percent of
Italy's electricity bills, are the biggest burden. As in other
countries, the subsidies are designed to fund the country's
renewables drive to enhance security of energy supplies and
create a new industry and jobs.
Most EU countries are subsidising green energy, as they try
to meet mandatory targets for renewable energy production by
2020. Italy's energy regulator recently calculated that of the
514 euros on average that Italian consumers will pay this year
for their electricity, some 93 euros will go to pay green
subsidies. Most of them will be photovoltaic since Italy is
Europe's second-largest producer of solar energy after Germany.
As a result of the subsidies, solar power installations have
skyrocketed almost 4,000 percent since 2008, helping fuel growth
in renewable energy sources, which generated 32 percent of final
power demand in Italy last year. That compares to 23 percent in
Germany, 15.5 percent in the UK and just 13 percent in
nuclear-dominated France.
GREEN DISTORTION
As in other countries there is much debate as to whether the
subsidies to renewable energy are distorting the market. Italy,
which uses natural gas to fuel over 40 percent of its
electricity, has one of the most modern gas-fired generation
fleets in Europe. As the economic crisis saps power demand and
renewables muscle in, the plants are underused and in some cases
mothballed.
"These plants are very efficient but they were built to work
8,000 hours per year. A lot of them are now working on
1,000-2,000 hours only, and that's not a clever way to do
things," said Paolo Ghislandi, secretary general of AIGET,
Italy's association of energy traders and suppliers.
Moreover, by their very nature renewable energy sources are
intermittent; they don't work when the sun stops shining and the
wind stops blowing. To keep the lights on, therefore, flexible
gas-fired plants are needed as back-ups that are ready to be
switched on upon demand - a standby process that remains costly.
Under pressure from energy firms across Europe and industry
at home, Rome moved last year to cap aid to renewables. But the
subsidies will still cost Italians around 240 billion euros over
the next 20 years.
Of these taxes and surcharges, the burden falls
disproportionately on small and medium-sized businesses because
big heavy energy users get a slew of incentives.
So-called interruptibility contracts, for example, allow big
companies to pay lower power bills if they sign a contract
agreeing to go dark in the case of an emergency. Italy's biggest
industrial battery maker Fiamm recently signed such a contract
at two of its plants in Italy as a way to lower its bill, says
Nicola Cosciani, head of the group's energy storage business.
But some critics say these contracts are just disguised
state subsidies, because the chances of power being completely
disrupted is next to nothing in a country where falling energy
demand due to the economic crisis has created a glut of supply.
Earlier this year the European Commission launched a probe
to see whether Germany was providing illegal state aid to a
group of energy-intensive companies by exempting them from
paying the renewable energy surcharges in power bills.
Beyond local companies, foreign investors are also
rethinking their strategies in Italy because of high energy
costs. Last year aluminium group Alcoa shut its smelter
in Sardinia blaming high power prices for undermining its
competitiveness. Multinational plumbing company Ideal Standard -
which makes sinks and bathroom units - listed energy as one of
the reasons for which it is considering closing a factory in
northern Italy.
Frigerio, whose Fonderia sells some 80 percent of its
production on foreign markets, says Italy's high energy prices
have created an uneven playing field for companies that are
trying to go global. "We've already seen companies move abroad
to save on energy. It could happen again if the government
doesn't act soon."