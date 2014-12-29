Italy's Renzi says Eni share sale depends on market conditions

ROME Dec 29 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
said on Monday that sales of shares in state-controlled oil
producer Eni would depend on market conditions, while
he confirmed that next year the postal service will be partially
privatised.
"It's not a privatisation but a giveaway if state assets are
sold when the market is not favourable," Renzi told reporters at
an end-year press conference. "Personally I believe that a
further privatisation of Eni must be decided in light of market
conditions."
Earlier this year Italy announced plans to sell a 5 percent
stake in electricity supplier Enel and a roughly 4 percent stake
in Eni this year as part of a privatisation drive aimed at
reducing a public debt. No shares in either were sold amid
market volatility. Eni shares have dropped as oil prices
declined.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer)