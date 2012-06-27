Italy asset sale plan no fix for debt woes

* Treasury to sell companies to holding company owned by
Treasury
* Real estate sales seen hampered by weak market
* Political resistance to sales of utilities
* Government not selling stakes in largest companies
By Gavin Jones
ROME, June 27 Prime Minister Mario Monti's
recently announced plan to sell state assets is likely to be
hampered by depressed markets and political opposition, and
economists say it will make only a marginal contribution to
cutting Italy's huge stock of debt.
As Italy's borrowing costs rise, Monti has come under
mounting pressure to accompany his tough austerity measures with
asset sales that can eat into a debt worth more than 120 percent
of output, the second highest in the euro zone after Greece's.
In a keynote speech on May 31, Bank of Italy Governor
Ignazio Visco lent his voice to the chorus, saying "the scope
for reducing the public debt by selling assets in the public
domain must be exploited to the full".
Monti finally unveiled a plan this month, but analysts say
that having soft-pedalled on privatisations since taking office
in November, his latest initiative looks half hearted.
The government seems to have been discouraged by the
prospect of selling state companies or real estate into a
buyers' market, with the head of the country's audit court
warning against the risk of a "fire sale" of valuable assets.
"What they are proposing is really not going to make much
difference to Italy's debt situation," said Giorgio Barba
Navaretti, economics professor at Milan University.
Perhaps the most significant aspect of the plan was an
omission - the government said it had no intention of selling
stakes in its largest and most valuable assets, oil producer
Eni, utility Enel or defence contractor Finmeccanica.
"The problem is that equity markets are terribly depressed
so there really is a risk of undervaluing these assets," said
Barba Navaretti.
However Tito Boeri, economics professor at the same Bocconi
university where Monti was rector, said the prime minister
should have pushed ahead regardless, to give a clear message to
markets that have driven Italy's benchmark borrowing costs back
up to a dangerously high 6 percent.
Selling the state's remaining stakes in the three companies,
together with road builder Anas, could have brought in close to
100 billion euros, he said, which would not only have meant a
significant cut in a debt of nearly 2 trillion euros, but also
an annual saving of at least 6 billion euros in interest
payments.
"FINANCIAL ENGINEERING"
Instead, Monti said three much smaller entities owned by the
Treasury would be sold for 10 billion euros to a state holding
company, the Cassa di Depositi and Prestiti (CDP), which is
largely owned by the Treasury itself with a 70 percent stake.
"This is moving things from the right pocket to the left
pocket," said Nicola Rossi, an economist and president of the
Istituto Bruno Leoni, a Milan-based free-market think tank.
Navaretti said it was "certainly not a real privatisation",
while Boeri called the operation "financial engineering" and "a
"totally improper use of the CDP", which was originally set up
to provide financing to town councils by using postal savings.
The companies are Sace, an insurer of Italian companies'
activities abroad, Simest, a service provider to Italian
companies operating abroad, and Fintecna, a holding company.
Because the CDP is considered outside the public
administration under EU definitions, the operation will cut
public debt by up to 10 billion euros - or 0.6 percent of output
- while increasing the CDP's debt by the same amount.
Though the sum is modest and the operation has raised
eyebrows from an accounting point of view, 0.6 percent of GDP
may still prove handy as the risk increases that Italy will miss
its debt reduction targets due to a severe recession, spooking
already nervous markets.
The CDP is also at the heart of Monti's other debt-cutting
plans.
It will run two funds with the aim of selling state-owned
real estate, from barracks to farmland, and locally run public
utilities, but the government gave no revenue targets or time
frame.
"It's all rather vague and improvised, as though Monti wants
to be seen to be doing something on asset sales but without much
conviction," said Bocconi University's Boeri.
A third fund, run directly by the Treasury, aims to sell up
to 4.5 billion euros of real estate, a drop in the ocean
compared with estimates of huge potential revenue of around 400
billion euros. Again, no time frame was given.
Real estate sales have been cited as a quick route to debt
reduction for Italy for at least 20 years but numerous schemes
have brought scant results, while depressed market conditions
will make the task even less rewarding than usual.
The attempts by former Treasury Minister Giulio Tremonti to
use securitisation schemes to sell homes, offices and other
buildings owned largely by state pensions agencies ended in
failure, with the vast majority of buildings returned to their
original owners and revenue far below target.
In the last five years governments led by Silvio Berlusconi
and Romano Prodi have managed to sell less than 3 billion euros
of state property.
FIRE SALE
The president of Italy's audit court, Raffaele Squitieri,
told parliament last week that Monti's plans were threatened by
the depressed housing market, with purchases down 20 percent in
the first quarter of this year, and warned against a "fire sale"
which would undervalue important state assets.
Stefano Scalera, the head of the Treasury's state property
agency, L'Agenzia del Demanio (AD), also said tight credit
conditions and weak property prices made selling conditions
extremely difficult, and the agency was now proposing more in
the form of medium- and long-term concessions than sales.
Illustrating the difficulties, he said the AD was about to
put up for sale a former barracks near the northern town of
Bologna for the fourth time.
"It will be the umpteenth test of whether or not it's
possible to sell in this period," Scalera said.
For the CDP fund to buy stakes in locally run utilities and
eventually sell them on the market looks even less promising,
Boeri said.
The sale of such utilities has always been resisted by the
political parties which covet them as a power base and with
Monti's popularity and political clout waning and elections due
in less than a year, the impression is that the government is
moving too late.
In a letter to Italy last summer as the country slid into
the centre of the euro zone debt crisis, the European Central
Bank set out precise policy prescriptions in return for buying
Italian bonds on the market to lower surging borrowing costs.
Among the recommendations were "the full liberalisation of
local public services" through "large scale privatisations".
Monti's latest plan is probably not what the central bank
had in mind.