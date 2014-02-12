Italy to sell stakes of ENI, post office this year - minister

BRIEF-Fox News has decided Bill O' Reilly has to go - New York Magazine, citing sources
* Fox News has decided Bill O' Reilly has to go - NY Mag citing sources
ROME Feb 12 Italy will sell stakes of energy company ENI, the postal service and other public companies to raise up to 9 billion euros this year to cut the public debt, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Wednesday.
Saccomanni told parliament that before the end of the year the government would also sell stakes in flight control operator ENAV and STMicroelectronics.
"I think 8-9 billion euros is a reliable figure of the overall benefit for the state," Saccomanni said in a Senate hearing.
* Fox News has decided Bill O' Reilly has to go - NY Mag citing sources
BRUSSELS, April 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.