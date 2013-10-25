UPDATE 1-Italy eyes Eni stake sale in privatisation drive-sources

By Francesca Landini
MILAN Oct 25 The Italian government plans to
start selling state-owned assets by the end of the year to
reduce its debts, with a stake in oil and gas major Eni
top of the list, two sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
"We want to start soon. We want to sell some of the assets
by the end of the year to show we are doing something," one
source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
"The sale of the Treasury's stake in Eni ... could be done
overnight, subject to market conditions," the source added.
According to the company's website, Italy's Treasury holds a
4.3 percent stake in Eni, the biggest company listed on the
Milan stock exchange. The stake is worth roughly 2.8 billion
euros ($3.9 billion) at current market prices.
A sale would be an easy and quick way for the government to
pocket money to cut Italy's public debt, which is hovering
stubbornly around 133 percent of gross domestic product.
The government is working on a list of stakes it could
dispose without losing direct or indirect control over the
companies involved, the source said.
"This would also go in the direction of reducing the
presence of the state in the economy to make it more efficient,"
the source said.
In the case of Eni, the sale of the Treasury stake would not
affect a 26 percent stake in the company held by state holding
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).
CDP head Franco Bassanini told reporters in Florence on
Friday the agency was also considering selling part of its 29.9
percent stake in Terna and 30 percent stake in Snam
to investors.
Another option to raise funds would be to sell shares in
shipbuilder Fincantieri, currently 99 percent owned by the CDP,
through an initial public offering, the source said.
However, the government is not planning to reduce its
shareholdings in either Enel or Finmeccanica
any time soon, the source said.
The new round of privatisations is expected to start with
the creation of a special government committee to be approved by
a cabinet meeting next week.