Truck strike idles Coca-Cola Italy bottler's plants

MILAN Jan 26 Coca-Cola Co's franchise bottler in Italy has halted production at two of its plants in the south of the country because of a truckers' strike, it said on Thursday.

Coca-Cola HBC Italia, a unit of Coca-Cola Hellenic , said the protest had disrupted supplies for the production of soft drinks and the bottling of mineral water as well as transport of products from its warehouses.

Truckers have blocked roads throughout Italy as opposition mounts to tax rises and economic reforms designed to open up competition in protected sectors.

The stoppage, which began on Monday, has also forced carmarker Fiat to keep its plants idle.