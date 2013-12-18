Thousands demand Italian government resign in Rome rally

* "Pitchfork" protesters demand new elections
* Movement fuelled by high unemployment, recession
* Some speakers demand Italy abandon euro
By Naomi O'Leary
ROME, Dec 18 Thousands of protesters furious
about high unemployment and a political class they regard as
corrupt rallied in central Rome on Wednesday demanding the
resignation of Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta's government.
With the highest debt burden in the euro zone after Greece,
Italy - mired in its longest post-war recession - is closely
watched by financial markets and European partners as a
flashpoint for instability in the bloc.
Thousands of Italians have marched in cities across the
country over the last nine days in protests fuelled by falling
incomes, unemployment above 12 percent and over 40 percent among
people below 25.
"The ruling class is made up of thieves and mafiosi, and
they are destroying our country! We are better than this ... Out
out out!" Danilo Calvani, a farmer who has emerged as one of the
leader of the protests shouted to the cheering crowd in the
Piazza del Popolo.
Attempts to address Italy's economic woes have been held up
by squabbling between the coalition partners since the left and
right were forced into an awkward alliance to end a political
stalemate in April.
The wave of "pitchfork" protests, which began among a
loosely organised group of farmers in Sicily, has prompted
President Giorgio Napolitano to warn Italy could be plunged into
violent social unrest unless the government swiftly introduced
reforms to help struggling citizens.
About 3,000 people attended the Rome rally, fewer than
expected after some original leaders of the movement refused to
endorse the event, saying they feared it could be infiltrated by
violent protesters.
Ringed by police, the crowd waved Italian flags while
leaders of the movement from around Italy gave angry speeches
blaming the government for impoverishing the country.
EUROSCEPTIC
"We do not want to be ruled by this government anymore. They
don't represent us, they don't listen to us, they only steal and
that's it. We want new elections," said protester Valerio
Lorusso, 41, a farmer from Foggia in southern Italy.
The pitchfork protests have taken on increasingly
Eurosceptic tones, with some blaming Europe for years of
austerity and economic hardship. The movement has won support
from several far-right groups, and several speakers and those in
the crowd said Italy should abandon the euro.
One banner read "Dear old Lira, you were worth half but you
went twice as far!" and several in the crowd said they wanted a
return to Italy's former currency.
"Never before have policies so impoverished the people. If
it continues like this we are finished with Europe," said
Daniele Iamilli, 42, a security guard from Rome.
Members of Casapound, a neo-fascist group whose deputy
leader was sentenced to three months in prison for tearing down
the EU flag from the European Commission headquarters in Rome on
Saturday, were among those protesting in the square.
National data released this week showing almost one in three
Italians risk poverty or social exclusion underlined the scale
of a crisis that has fuelled disillusionment with the government
and state institutions.
The 5-Star Movement led by comic Beppe Grillo, who has said
Italians should be polled on whether to exit the euro, took a
quarter of votes in its first national election this year and
has forced Italy's traditional parties to address scepticism
towards the currency and union.
Letta has warned of the risk of a surge of support for
parties opposed to the euro in elections for the European
Parliament in May 2014.