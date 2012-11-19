Qatar preparing small business investment deal with Italy

DOHA Nov 19 Qatar is preparing to sign a one billion euro agreement with Italy for investment in small and medium sized companies, the Gulf state's Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani said on Monday.

Qatar will put up half the total amount, Sheikh Hamad said at a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti in the capital Doha during Monti's visit to the region.

The deal is in addition to a joint venture signed between Italy's strategic investment fund FSI and Qatar Holding to invest up to 2 billion euro in Italian companies announced on Monday.