Italy's crisis mustn't delay budget-rating agency DBRS

MILAN Oct 1 Italy must ensure that its
political turmoil does not delay approval of next year's budget
law, a senior official at ratings agency DBRS said on Tuesday,
adding the prospect of a political stalemate that stalled
necessary reforms would be worrying.
DBRS's stance is particularly important because among the
four agencies whose ratings the European Central Bank uses to
set collateral for banks' funding, it assigns Italy the highest
mark. This means that a downgrade below the single-A threshold
would force Italian lenders to post larger amounts of government
bonds to borrow from the ECB.
"We expect the timely approval of the 2014 budget by the
Italian Parliament. Its content will be one of the key factors
that we will consider in our analysis," Giacomo Barisone, Senior
Vice President at DBRS' Sovereign Ratings Group, said in emailed
comments in answer to Reuters' questions.
He said Italy's current rating with a negative trend already
factored in political risks.
"What concerns us is that with a high and rising level of
government debt of 132 percent of GDP in 2013 and the ongoing
macroeconomic weakness, the lack of progress in structural and
institutional reforms due to a political paralysis may further
delay the economic recovery," he said.
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta faces a vote of
confidence in parliament on Wednesday after centre-right leader
Silvio Berlusconi ordered five ministers to resign, leaving the
country without a fully operational government.
The government must present next year's budget law by
mid-October. Italy's 2013 deficit is running above the 3 percent
of output limit set by the European Union and Rome was due to
adopt corrective measures before the latest political impasse.
However, Barisone said any fiscal slippage was likely to be
contained and noted that Italy's 2013 primary surplus of 2.4
percent of gross domestic product remained stable and one of the
highest among all single-A rated sovereigns.
On Monday, Fitch Ratings said prolonged uncertainty over
Italy's economic and fiscal policies could threaten the
country's 'BBB+' sovereign rating.