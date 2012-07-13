Italy Treasury official says Moody's cut "incomprehensible"

ROME, July 13 Italian Treasury Undersecretary
Gianfranco Polillo dismissed Moody's rating cut on Friday as an
"incomprehensible" decision and said Rome would respect its
commitment to achieving a structural budget surplus even if the
economic cycle worsens.
"I am very perplexed by the Moody's decision because of the
weakness of the reasoning and above all by the size of cut. They
are very weak reasons," he told Reuters.
"On the one hand, they're talking about political reasons,
which is quite arbitrary. I don't think anyone is able to
explain how the Italian political situation will evolve," he
said, adding that the economic reasoning was also
"incomprehensible" given that other countries were seeing their
debt burdens rises faster than Italy.