Italy Treasury official says Moody's cut "incomprehensible"

ROME, July 13 Italian Treasury Undersecretary Gianfranco Polillo dismissed Moody's rating cut on Friday as an "incomprehensible" decision and said Rome would respect its commitment to achieving a structural budget surplus even if the economic cycle worsens.

"I am very perplexed by the Moody's decision because of the weakness of the reasoning and above all by the size of cut. They are very weak reasons," he told Reuters.

"On the one hand, they're talking about political reasons, which is quite arbitrary. I don't think anyone is able to explain how the Italian political situation will evolve," he said, adding that the economic reasoning was also "incomprehensible" given that other countries were seeing their debt burdens rises faster than Italy.