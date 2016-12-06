EU Commission in close contact with Italy over banks - Dombrovskis

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Dec 6 The European Commission is in contact with Italian authorities over the situation of its banks, the EU commissioner for the euro said on Tuesday, signaling authorities in Italy were ready to act if needed.
"As regards the current banking situation in Italy, we are in close contact with the Italian authorities," Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference in Brussels after a meeting of EU finance ministers.
"Authorities are prepared and ready to follow up if and where needed," he added.
On Sunday, Italians rejected constitutional reforms in a referendum, leading to the end of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government and so raising new concerns about the countries' ailing banking sector. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.