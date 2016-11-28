BlackRock's Rieder adds exposure to European banks ahead of Italy vote

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 28 A top bond investor for
BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, is
bargain-hunting in Europe as investors fret over a coming vote
that may shake Italy's government.
Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer of global
fixed income, said on Monday that he has been scaling up
exposure to European banks and other financial stocks that have
been beaten up by jittery markets.
A Dec. 4 Italian constitutional referendum has rattled
investors, who worry the result could unseat Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi's government and stoke a banking crisis.
"Some of the banks and financials in broader Europe have
traded at cheaper levels because of the 'risk'," Rieder told
Reuters. "We have definitely added some banks and financials
because we think they've gotten reasonable."
He also said he is still holding exposure to Italian
government debt, too, though at lower levels than in the past.
Italian banking stocks have lost more than half
their value over the last year and they fell 3.9 percent on
Monday, while Italian government bonds underperformed a wider
rally in fixed income.
A JPMorgan Chase & Co research report distributed on
Monday predicted Italian sovereign debt will continue to
underperform in the next several days but recommended buying the
bonds "right before the vote."
The bank's report also said Italian banks could have a
"knee-jerk sell-off" if the referendum fails but added the
shares already reflected "a lot of negativity."
BlackRock's Rieder said he is conservatively positioned
given the risks, but added fears over the stability of European
banks may have gone too far.
"We think that is somewhat overstated," he said. "It's
making a series of assumptions. One is that Renzi resigns. Two
is that you're giving up on any plans to help stabilize the
banking system. And both of those are big assumptions."
BlackRock, which manages more than $5.1 trillion in assets,
warned earlier on Monday that a widely forecast "No" vote in the
referendum on proposed changes to the country's constitution
could nonetheless delay "fixes to the country's sick banking
system."
