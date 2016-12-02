Germany says prepared for any financial fallout from Italy vote

BERLIN Dec 2 Germany is prepared to react to
any impact on financial markets from Italy's constitutional
referendum this weekend, a Finance Ministry spokeswoman said on
Friday.
"We are always prepared," Friederike von Tiesenhausen said
during a regular government news conference.
There are fears that a No vote could lead to a political
impasse, impact Italy's public finances, and unsettle markets.
Von Tiesenhausen declined to comment on possible Italian
government aid for ailing bank Monte dei Paschi.
She said that EU rules requiring private investors to take
losses before banks can be rescued at taxpayers' expense must be
respected.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)