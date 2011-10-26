Intesa Sanpaolo head says Italy reform deal disappointing

ROME Oct 26 The chief executive of Intesa
Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, said on Wednesday he was
disappointed by the sketchy agreement reached by the government
in late night talks ahead of an EU summit, saying he had hoped
for a solid proposal to present to Italy's partners.
"In the situation we are in, I expected an economic
programme that would be agreed by everyone and not just
unconfirmed suggestions to take to Europe. I am disappointed,"
Corrado Passera told reporters at the margins of a conference.
(Reporting By Alberto Sisto, writing by James Mackenzie)