Intesa Sanpaolo head says Italy reform deal disappointing

ROME Oct 26 The chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, said on Wednesday he was disappointed by the sketchy agreement reached by the government in late night talks ahead of an EU summit, saying he had hoped for a solid proposal to present to Italy's partners.

"In the situation we are in, I expected an economic programme that would be agreed by everyone and not just unconfirmed suggestions to take to Europe. I am disappointed," Corrado Passera told reporters at the margins of a conference. (Reporting By Alberto Sisto, writing by James Mackenzie)