Italy may lift solar cap in renewables decree-sources

MILAN, June 7 Italy is considering changes to its new incentive scheme for renewable energy production that would lift the annual cap on incentives for solar power generation to 759 million euros from a previous 500 million euros, three sources said on Thursday.

The sources said the government was also considering allowing solar plants with a power of up to 100 kilowatts, and which did not cost more than an annual 50 million euros in incentives, to have access to incentives without having to be enrolled in a registry.

The government had previously said only plants with a power of up to 12 kilowatts could be exempted from enrolling in the register.

Earlier this year the government announced a plan to scale back production incentives to the photovoltaic and other renewable energy sources to ease the burden on consumers, who pay for support with their power bills.

A state body that regulates relations between the government and regional authorities met on Wednesday to discuss the decree, and the authorities asked for changes to be introduced in the decree.

The Industry Ministry said it welcomed the positive outcome of the meeting but did not give details of the proposed changes.

On Tuesday, the European Union Commission welcomed Italy's plans to reform the incentives scheme for renewable energy but said bureaucratic procedures included in the legislation needed to be looked at.