Italian PM Renzi welcomes Putin, speaks of differences

MILAN, June 10 Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi welcomed visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin on
Wednesday but offered no sign of breaking ranks with
international partners over European Union sanctions against
Moscow.
Two weeks before the EU is due to decide whether to extend
economic sanctions over Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from
Ukraine, Renzi praised the "traditional Italian Russian
friendship" but spoke of "divergent positions" on some issues.
Renzi, who meets Putin for talks on Wednesday, made no
explicit reference to the Ukraine crisis when speaking at a
ceremony at the Milan Expo but he referred to the need to face
"challenges, both those that see us holding divergent positions
as well as those that unite us".
Russia enjoys better relations with Italy than with most
other EU countries. It regards Rome as a reluctant backer of
sanctions and a leading proponent of dialogue with Moscow.
